Fighting kills at least 500 in Aleppo province since Syrian army offensive began - monitor

A man inspects the damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held al-Sakhour neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 500 people have been killed on all sides during fighting in Aleppo province since the start of a Syrian army and allied forces offensive began in early February, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war, said this figure included at least 100 civilians. Reuters could not independently confirm the figures.

The Syrian army, supported by Russian air strikes, began a push to retake Aleppo and surrounding areas up to the Turkish border at the start of February.