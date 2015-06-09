FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf governments agree on gradual reduction of telecom roaming fees
June 9, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Gulf governments agree on gradual reduction of telecom roaming fees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Governments of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries have agreed to gradually reduce roaming charges when making calls, sending text messages and using data within the six-nation bloc, according to a statement carried by state media.

Cuts to fees on calls and text messages would be introduced from April 1, 2016, and would take place over three years, while data charges would be trimmed from the same date but over a five-year period.

The decision was announced following the GCC Ministerial Committee for Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology meeting in Doha and was aimed at promoting tourism in the region, according to the United Arab Emirates’ WAM news agency.

The statement did not disclose by how much the charges would be reduced.

The GCC consists of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

A number of telecom firms operate across multiple GCC geographies. Saudi Telecom, the region’s largest firm by market value, has stakes in businesses in Bahrain and Kuwait, with Kuwait’s Zain also operating across the same three countries. Qatar’s Ooredoo has operations in Kuwait and Oman. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)

