Top House Democrat may attend Netanyahu remarks, but questions timing
February 5, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Top House Democrat may attend Netanyahu remarks, but questions timing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said she is seriously considering going to Benjamin Netanyahu’s congressional speech during the Israeli Prime Minister’s Washington visit next month but still hopes it does not take place.

“I‘m seriously considering going. As of now, it is my intention to go. It is still my hope that the event will not take place. There’s serious unease,” she told reporters on Thursday.

Pelosi added that she respects Netanyahu but blames House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, for “politicizing” the U.S. relationship with Israel by inviting Netanyahu to speak two weeks before his country’s election. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey)

