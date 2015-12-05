FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-British bombers hit oil field targets in Syria for second time
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 5, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-British bombers hit oil field targets in Syria for second time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail from Britain’s Ministry of Defence)

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British bombers made their second round of strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria late on Friday, again hitting oil fields, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

It said Tornado and Typhoon warplanes from Britain’s air base in Akrotiri, Cyprus conducted eight strikes on targets in the Islamic State (IS) controlled oilfield at Omar in eastern Syria.

The ministry said an unmanned Reaper drone also destroyed an IS truck-bomb south of Sinjar.

“Last night we saw the Typhoons in action for the first time, successfully hitting an oilfield, oil well-heads in eastern Syria out in the Omar field,” British defence minister Michael Fallon told Sky News while on a visit to the Akrotiri base.

British lawmakers approved the bombing of IS targets in Syria on Wednesday. Hours after that approval, British bombers struck the oilfields that the government says are being used to fund attacks on the West.

“Air strikes can make a difference in starting to squeeze (IS) back into its heartland, reduce its ability to re-supply and reinforce over in Iraq...and to cut off its sources of revenue. They’ve been making a lot of money out of oil,” said Fallon.

He said there were no reports of any civilian casualties.

The Typhoon fighter bombers had only arrived at Britain’s Cyprus base on Thursday, bolstering its strike force of Tornado warplanes. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.