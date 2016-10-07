FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia ready to support U.N. envoy's proposals on Aleppo -Ifax
October 7, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Russia ready to support U.N. envoy's proposals on Aleppo -Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to support a proposal by United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura to escort ex-Nusra militants out of Syria's Aleppo, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Lavrov said opposition fighters in Aleppo should give written assurances they have separated from "terrorist" groups. They will then be able to form joint law-and-order bodies with authorities, he said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

