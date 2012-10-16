FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners to buy Alpha Medical
#Financials
October 16, 2012

Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners to buy Alpha Medical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners said on Tuesday it would buy Eastern European laboratory diagnostics company Alpha Medical from Czech private equity group Penta Investments.

Mid Europa, which is focused on Central Europe and Turkey, did not say in the statement how much it would pay for Alpha Medical, which operates 50 labs across Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic.

“The acquisition of Alpha Medical represents a significant step in our strategy of consolidating the laboratory market in Central Europe by expanding our footprint beyond Poland,” said Matthew Strassberg, Partner at Mid Europa in charge of healthcare investments. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
