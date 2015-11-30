MidFlorida Credit Union accused of misleading overdraft practices

A central Florida credit union has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of violating federal law by charging customers overdraft fees when they had enough money in their checking accounts to cover any debits.

Filed last week, the lawsuit said MidFlorida Credit Union used an artificial “available balance” to decide whether to charge an overdraft, instead of the actual balance in a customer’s account. The customers are represented by lawyers at Morgan & Morgan, McCuneWright and the Kick law firm.

