Debt collectors may be liable for bankruptcy claims - 11th Circuit
May 31, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Debt collectors may be liable for bankruptcy claims - 11th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Debt collectors Midland Funding and Resurgent Capital Services may be sued for violating the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by filing time-barred claims for debt in bankruptcy court, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision last week, a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the FDCPA claims, saying the court erred in finding that they were precluded by the U.S Bankruptcy Code.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XNswD3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
