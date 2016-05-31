Debt collectors may be liable for bankruptcy claims - 11th Circuit

Debt collectors Midland Funding and Resurgent Capital Services may be sued for violating the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by filing time-barred claims for debt in bankruptcy court, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision last week, a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the FDCPA claims, saying the court erred in finding that they were precluded by the U.S Bankruptcy Code.

