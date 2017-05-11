Debt collector not subject to credit repair law, 9th Circuit rules

Midland Credit Management, a leading debt collector, does not have to face a proposed class action accusing it of violating federal law by accepting money for credit repair assistance before delivering those services, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiffs failed to establish that Midland is a credit repair company subject to the U.S. Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA).

