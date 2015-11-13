FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Midland seeks Supreme Court review in high-stakes loan case
November 13, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Midland seeks Supreme Court review in high-stakes loan case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Debt buyer Midland Funding has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit accusing it of collecting illegally high interest, saying a decision would resolve a circuit court split over whether state usury laws apply in secondary debt markets.

In a petition on Tuesday, lawyers for Midland said the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals erred in May when it ruled that federal preemption under the National Bank Act (NBA) did not extend to Midland because it was a nonbank entity and was not acting on behalf of a national bank. Midland is represented by Williams & Connolly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RTqvR3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
