Midland seeks Supreme Court review in high-stakes loan case

Debt buyer Midland Funding has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit accusing it of collecting illegally high interest, saying a decision would resolve a circuit court split over whether state usury laws apply in secondary debt markets.

In a petition on Tuesday, lawyers for Midland said the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals erred in May when it ruled that federal preemption under the National Bank Act (NBA) did not extend to Midland because it was a nonbank entity and was not acting on behalf of a national bank. Midland is represented by Williams & Connolly.

