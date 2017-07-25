FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge declines to certify class in Midland collection lawsuit
July 25, 2017 / 9:46 PM / an hour ago

Judge declines to certify class in Midland collection lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

An Illinois resident accusing Midland Credit Management of using a deceptively worded letter to try to collect debt from thousands of consumers cannot pursue his claims against the debt collector as a class action, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

The named plaintiff, Daniel Hernandez, defined the class as all persons in Illinois sent “one or more letters or other communications similarly in the form of” the letter sent to Hernandez. U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall ruled on Monday that Hernandez provides no objective way to decide what letters that includes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vGNFG6

