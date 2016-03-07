Lawsuit accuses Midland Credit of deception, chasing old debt

Midland Credit Management, one of the country’s biggest debt collectors, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of trying to entice hundreds of New Jersey consumers into paying old debt that was no longer legally enforceable.

Filed last week in a New Jersey federal court, the lawsuit said Midland violated the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by sending collection letters without telling consumers that the statute of limitations had expired, meaning they could no longer be sued over the debt.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UObqDY