FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuit accuses Midland Credit of deception, chasing old debt
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 7, 2016 / 10:42 PM / a year ago

Lawsuit accuses Midland Credit of deception, chasing old debt

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Midland Credit Management, one of the country’s biggest debt collectors, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of trying to entice hundreds of New Jersey consumers into paying old debt that was no longer legally enforceable.

Filed last week in a New Jersey federal court, the lawsuit said Midland violated the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by sending collection letters without telling consumers that the statute of limitations had expired, meaning they could no longer be sued over the debt.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UObqDY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.