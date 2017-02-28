FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Midland sued for trying to collect unenforceable debt
February 28, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 6 months ago

Midland sued for trying to collect unenforceable debt

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Midland Credit Management, one of the country's largest debt collectors, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of trying to collect old debt that is no longer legally enforceable in violation of federal law.

Filed on Friday in Newark, New Jersey federal court, the lawsuit said Midland regularly sends letters offering to "settle" stale debt for low monthly payments without telling consumers that making a partial payment would reactivate the debt and make consumers legally liable again for the entire amount.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lQfvNk

