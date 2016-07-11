Midland settlement fought by 33 states gets 6th Circuit approval

A federal appeals court has approved a $5.2 million settlement resolving claims that Midland Funding used false affidavits to collect debt, despite objections by 33 state attorneys general that the deal leaves affected consumers worse off.

In an opinion on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the agreement was fair, reasonable and adequate, and an Ohio federal court did not abuse its discretion in accepting it.

