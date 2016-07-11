FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Midland settlement fought by 33 states gets 6th Circuit approval
July 11, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Midland settlement fought by 33 states gets 6th Circuit approval

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has approved a $5.2 million settlement resolving claims that Midland Funding used false affidavits to collect debt, despite objections by 33 state attorneys general that the deal leaves affected consumers worse off.

In an opinion on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the agreement was fair, reasonable and adequate, and an Ohio federal court did not abuse its discretion in accepting it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29P5k7J

