New Issue-Midstates Petroleum sells $600 mln notes

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Co Inc/LLC on Thursday sold $600 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $550 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, SunTrust, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBC, Citigroup, Natixis, RBS, and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MIDSTATES PETROLEUM CO INC/LLC AMT $600 MLN COUPON 10.75 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 10.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 945 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS