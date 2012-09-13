FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Midstates Petroleum sells $600 mln notes
September 13, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Midstates Petroleum sells $600 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Co Inc/LLC 
on Thursday sold $600 million of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $550 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, SunTrust, Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley, RBC, Citigroup, Natixis, RBS, and Societe
Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MIDSTATES PETROLEUM CO INC/LLC

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 10.75 PCT   MATURITY    10/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 10.75 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 945 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS


