FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Midstates Petroleum prices IPO below range-source
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 11:24 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Midstates Petroleum prices IPO below range-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* IPO of 24 million shares priced at $13 apiece

* Trading should start on Friday

April 19 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc priced its initial public offering of 24 million shares at $13 apiece, significantly below its intended price range, according to a market source.

The independent exploration and production company was expecting its IPO to be priced at between $16 and $18 per share.

Houston, Texas-based Midstates Petroleum offered 18 million shares, while the selling stockholders sold the remaining 6 million shares.

The company, backed by energy focused private investment firm First Reserve, will have a market valuation of about $853.2 million at the IPO price.

Midstates plans to use the money to redeem previously issued preferred units, repay debt and fund its exploration and development program.

The company’s shares are expected to begin trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MPO”.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo acted as the lead underwriters for the offering.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.