Oct 31 (Reuters) - Midven SA

* Buys 23.5 percent stake in Mlogos Sp. z o.o., company engaged in investments in e-commerce sector

* Majority shareholder of Mlogos Sp. z o.o. is Integer.pl SA

* Mlogos sp. z o.o. will change its name to InQubit Sp. z o.o.