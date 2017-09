May 12 (Reuters) - Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc :

* Appoints Naoyuki Okamoto who is current president of the company as new chairman of the board

* Appoints Toshihide Ogura as new president to replace Naoyuki Okamoto

* Says changes effevtive date is June 21

