BRIEF-Mie Kotsu Group Holdings to sell shares through public offering and private placement

May 12 (Reuters) - Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc :

* Says it will sell 5,000,000 shares of common stock through public offering

* Says selling period from May 30 to June 2

* Says the Company’s total shares outstanding will become 8,344,693 after the public offering

* Says it will sell 750,000 shares through private placement

* Effective date June 20

* Says the Company’s total shares outstanding will become 7,594,693 after the private placement

