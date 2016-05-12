FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mie Kotsu Group Holdings to sell shares through public offering and private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc :

* Says it will sell 5,000,000 shares of common stock through public offering

* Says selling period from May 30 to June 2

* Says the Company’s total shares outstanding will become 8,344,693 after the public offering

* Says it will sell 750,000 shares through private placement

* Effective date June 20

* Says the Company’s total shares outstanding will become 7,594,693 after the private placement

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4Ju2qq

Further company coverage:

