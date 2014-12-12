FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MIFA announces sale of company as part of an asset deal
#Bankruptcy News
December 12, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MIFA announces sale of company as part of an asset deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG :

* Announces sale of company as part of an asset deal

* Insolvency administrator reached agreement with Nathusius Industrialist Family, sole shareholder of IFA Rotorion-Holding GmbH, to sell all of MIFA’s assets as part of an asset deal

* Transfer of operations is planned for Dec. 1, retrospectively, whereby MIFA’s existing employment contracts will transfer to purchaser

* Asset deal has no direct effects on stock market listing of MIFA in Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
