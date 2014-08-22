FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German bicycle maker Mifa agrees debt restructuring
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

German bicycle maker Mifa agrees debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - German bicycle manufacturer Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke (Mifa) has struck a restructuring deal that includes a debt-for-equity swap, a capital increase, and a cash life-line from India’s Hero Cycles IPO-HERO.BO.

Mifa ran into financial trouble earlier this year, saying in March that it posted a 15 million euro ($19.9 million) net loss for 2013 because the introduction of a new accounting system had caused it to understate the cost of materials in its inventories.

Mifa is now asking holders of a bond due in 2018 to agree to exchange part of the debt they hold as well as interest accrued for equity. It also wants to extend the bond’s maturity to 2021 and slash its interest rate to 1.0 percent from 7.5 percent.

Mifa will also issue new shares, to be subscribed primarily by Hero Cycles via its subsidiary OPM Global.

Following the swap, OPM Global and other new shareholders will hold around 89 percent of Mifa shares, while bondholders will hold 10 percent and existing shareholders will be left with only 1.0 percent.

The restructuring is to be concluded by March 2015.

$1 US dollar = 0.7553 euro Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.