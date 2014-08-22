German bicycle maker Mifa agrees debt restructuring

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - German bicycle manufacturer Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke (Mifa) has struck a restructuring deal that includes a debt-for-equity swap, a capital increase, and a cash life-line from India’s Hero Cycles IPO-HERO.BO.

Mifa ran into financial trouble earlier this year, saying in March that it posted a 15 million euro ($19.9 million) net loss for 2013 because the introduction of a new accounting system had caused it to understate the cost of materials in its inventories.

Mifa is now asking holders of a bond due in 2018 to agree to exchange part of the debt they hold as well as interest accrued for equity. It also wants to extend the bond’s maturity to 2021 and slash its interest rate to 1.0 percent from 7.5 percent.

Mifa will also issue new shares, to be subscribed primarily by Hero Cycles via its subsidiary OPM Global.

Following the swap, OPM Global and other new shareholders will hold around 89 percent of Mifa shares, while bondholders will hold 10 percent and existing shareholders will be left with only 1.0 percent.

The restructuring is to be concluded by March 2015.