Aug 27 (Reuters) - MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG : * Says announcement of amendments to bond terms * Says agreement concerning the deferral until 31 March 2015 of the

bondholders’ interest claims that fell due on 12 August * Says bondholder rep agrees temporary suspension of bondholders’ termination

rights until 31 March 2015