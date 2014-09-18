FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mifa Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke says Q1 sales down 5.0 % to 34.2 million euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 18, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mifa Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke says Q1 sales down 5.0 % to 34.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG : * Says Q1 sales revenue down 5.0 % to 34.2 million euros (Q1 previous year:

36.0 million euros) * Says Q1 slightly positive EBIT of 0.5 million euros (Q1 previous year: -2.9 million euros) * Says negative operating result for second quarter of 2014 expected; FY 2014

forecast confirmed * Sees FY 2014 decline in revenue and a negative result * Says net loss of 0.6 million euros in Q1 2014 (Q1 previous year net loss

3.5 million euros) * Says Q1 EBITDA 1.2 million euros, compared with a loss of 2.0 million euros in prior-year period * Says expects return to the profitability zone in 2015 financial year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.