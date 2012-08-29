FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leumi to lend Eliahu 2 bln shekels to buy Migdal from Generali
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Leumi to lend Eliahu 2 bln shekels to buy Migdal from Generali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, one of Israel’s largest banks, has signed an agreement to lend businessman Shlomo Eliahu up to 2 billion shekels ($496 million) to help fund his planned purchase of a controlling stake in Migdal Insurance.

Generali, Europe’s No.3 insurer, is selling a 69.1 percent stake in Migdal, Israel’s top insurance group, to Eliahu for $1.1 billion.

A month ago Eliahu and Leumi reached an agreement in principle regarding the financing. On Sunday Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services agreed to buy the life and health insurance activities of Eliahu Insurance for 210 million shekels, helping to pave the way for Eliahu to acquire control of Migdal.

Eliahu is the largest shareholder in Leumi, Israel’s biggest bank in terms of assets, with a 9.59 percent stake.

Leumi owns 9.8 percent of Migdal while the remaining 21 percent is floated on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Shares in Migdal were down 0.4 percent at 3.8 shekels in morning trade in Tel Aviv.

$1 = 4.03 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.