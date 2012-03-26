NZ's Mighty River Power H1 earnings rise ahead of IPO

WELLINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Mighty River Power, a state-owned electricity company set to be partially floated later this year, posted a higher first-half operating profit as power prices rose, and said it expected an improved full year result.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (EBITDAF) for the six months to Dec. 31 rose 9 percent to NZ$254.5 million ($209 million) from NZ$233.6 million in the same period in 2010.

The net profit after tax tumbled 81 percent to NZ17.6 million, after the value of derivatives fell because of lower interest rates.

“The quality of this result should be measured against the backdrop of a domestic electricity market with higher than historical churn and nil growth in demand during the period,” said chief executive Doug Heffernan.

It paid the government a half year dividend of NZ$74.8 million, up 10 percent on the previous year.

Mighty River Power raised its full-year operating earnings guidance to between NZ$460 million to NZ$475 million from its initial forecast of NZ$430 million-NZ$450 million.

The state-owned company has around 20 percent of the New Zealand electricity market, generating virtually all its output from hydro and geothermal stations. It also has geothermal interests in the United States, Chile, and Germany.

The government has said it will sell up to 49 percent of Mighty River Power in a share float in the third quarter this year.

Analysts have said the sale, the first in a programme over the next three years, might raise as much as NZ$1.8 billion.

The controversial asset sales programme is slated to bring in between NZ$5 billion to NZ$7 billion, which the government has said it will use to reduce debt, return the budget to surplus, and invest in new infrastructure.

The other assets being readied for sale are power companies Genesis Energy Ltd, Meridian Energy Ltd, coal miner Solid Energy, and Air New Zealand Ltd which is around 75 percent state owned.

In order to assuage local concerns, the government has said it will retain a majority stake, give preference to New Zealand investors, and cap any individual holding other than its own to 10 percent.