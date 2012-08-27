NZ's Mighty River underlying earnings and dividends rise

WELLINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Mighty River Power Ltd, the state-owned electricity company slated for a partial float later this year, posted a rise in full-year earnings on Tuesday due to higher electricity prices and volumes.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (EBITDAF) for the 12 months to June 30 rose 4 percent to NZ$461 million ($372.97 million), at the lower end of guidance for NZ$460 million-475 million given in March.

Net profit dropped 46 percent to NZ$68 million after a big fall in interest rates in the first half of the year resulted in losses on its non-cash assets.

The company announced a final dividend of NZ$45 million to be paid to the government, taking the total dividend for the year to NZ$120 million, up 9 percent from last year.

Mighty River is the first of five state owned assets which the New Zealand government plans to sell starting later this year to raise up to NZ$7 billion under its plan to return to a budget surplus by 2015.

Last week, the government said it was confident it would sell up to 49 percent stake in Mighty River Power, which could be worth as much as NZ$1.8 billion, later this year.

The controversial plan may be delayed because of claims over water resources by the country’s indigenous Maori people.

A government tribunal, which hears claims and grievances from Maori over land and resources ownership, has said Maori have proprietary interests in water resources, which should be settled before the government starts selling assets.

The government will decide next week whether to proceed with the sale of Mighty River Power, whose generation is based on hydro power.

Other assets the government due for sale are power companies Genesis Energy Ltd, Meridian Energy Ltd, coal miner Solid Energy, and Air New Zealand Ltd which is around 75 percent state owned.

However, the government has said the sale of Solid Energy would be delayed until its financial performance improves, while Air New Zealand’s senior executives have suggested the airline’s low share price means it is not the best time to be selling. ($1 = 1.2360 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)