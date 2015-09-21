FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Tsipras says EU has not aided migrant reception states
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Tsipras says EU has not aided migrant reception states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday all European states needed to pull their weight to deal with a growing migrant crisis, calling on better assistance from the European Union to countries taking in the biggest influx.

“Greece is a first reception country, and Europe has unfortunately not taken steps to protect reception countries from a (migration) wave which has taken on uncontrolled dimensions,” he said as he assumed his duties from Vassiliki Thanou, the country’s caretaker prime minister for the past month.

“There is a need ...that Europe deal with a global, a European problem and share the responsibility among all member states,” Tsipras said.

Tens of thousands of refugees have made their way to Europe this year through Greece, one of the easternmost states of the European Union with a coastline 16,000 kilometres long.

European Union leaders were due to discuss the crisis at a summit on Sept. 23. (Reporting By Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.