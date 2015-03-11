FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Migros of Turkey posts less-than-expected net 98.5 million lira in 2014
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 11, 2015 / 4:28 PM / 3 years ago

Migros of Turkey posts less-than-expected net 98.5 million lira in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Migros, a Turkish supermarket chain, on Wednesday posted a return to profit, reporting a net income of 98.5 million lira ($38 million) in 2014, but still less than was expected.

A Reuters poll of eight brokerages had forecast a net profit of 137 million lira. In 2013, it saw a loss of 463.2 million lira.

The retailer had sales of 8.12 billion lira last year, it said in a statement to the Istanbul bourse. ($1 = 2.62 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.