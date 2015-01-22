FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
January 22, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mikron Holding net sales up 3 pct to CHF 249.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding Ag :

* In FY 2014, increased net sales by 3 percent to 249.5 million Swiss francs ($290.29 million) (previous year: 241.1 million Swiss francs)

* FY order intake of 244.8 million Swiss francs (previous year: 246.4 million Swiss francs

* 2014 closed with order backlog down 4 percent at 117.0 million Swiss francs (end of 2013: 122.4 million Swiss francs)

* As announced at end of Oct. 2014, EBIT will be in positive territory, but lower than in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8595 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
