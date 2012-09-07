FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milan aims for airport operator listing by year-end
#Industrials
September 7, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Milan aims for airport operator listing by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s financial capital Milan aims to list the company which operates its two airports by the end of the year and will soon announce details of the offering.

“By the end of December the company will be certainly listed,” an official of the Milan city council which owns the SEA airport operator said at a press conference on Friday.

The Milan area airports of Malpensa and Linate saw 28.2 million passengers in 2011 and shifted 456,200 tons of goods. (Reporting By Sara Rossi)

