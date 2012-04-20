FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milano Assicurazioni sees no obstacles to Unipol talks
April 20, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Milano Assicurazioni sees no obstacles to Unipol talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Milano Assicurazioni said on Friday it saw no obstacles to continue talks over a planned merger with larger peer Gruppo Unipol, though it had not taken yet any final decision.

“Such a decision will depend on agreeing a swap ratio that is adequate for Milano Assicurazioni minority shareholders,” the company said in a statement.

In January Fondiaria’s creditor banks brokered a complex deal to have Unipol save the debt-laden group through a four-way merger involving three capital hikes.

The deal envisages the merger of Unipol’s core insurance business with Fondiaria, its parent Premafin and Milano Assicurazioni, in which Fondiaria holds more than 60 percent.

Fondiaria said on Thursday it would seek improvements to a deal that would see it rescued by peer Unipol, but a widening judicial probe into the Fondiaria group risks complicating any agreement between the two sides. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

