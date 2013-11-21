FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Handbag retailer Milan Station shares surge on talk of stake sale
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

Handbag retailer Milan Station shares surge on talk of stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Hong Kong-listed handbag retailer Milan Station Holdings Ltd were set to surge 50 percent on Thursday after the company said its controlling shareholder was in talks over a possible stake sale.

“Perfect One is in a preliminary discussion with an independent third party not connected with the company ... which raises the possibility of an acquisition of interests in the shares of the company,” Milan Station said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late on Wednesday.

Perfect One Enterprises Ltd currently holds roughly 72.29 percent of Milan Station shares.

Milan Station has a market value of $52.2 million. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.