REFILE-UK economic growth to pick up - BoE's Miles
January 29, 2013 / 1:26 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-UK economic growth to pick up - BoE's Miles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - David Miles, a member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, said “the danger of remaining in a situation where growth and demand are very anaemic and weak is that you actually reduce the productive capacity of the economy”, according to an interview he gave to the newspaper, The Independent.

On the wider economic outlook he said “I‘m a bit more optimistic that growth is going to pick up ... but I suspect that it will still remain for the next year or so beneath what you might call the average cruising speed for the British economy.”

