June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electric car manufacturer Miles Electric Vehicles filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy early on Tuesday, court documents showed.

The company listed estimated assets in the range of $10 million to $50 million, and estimated liabilities of between $50 million and $100 million.

The case is in re Miles Electric Vehicles, Case No. 13-11511, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.