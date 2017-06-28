PARIS, June 28 French industrial group Legrand
has agreed to buy U.S. infrastructure company
Milestone AV Technologies in a transaction worth $950 million
based on enterprise value, Legrand said on Wednesday.
Legrand said the takeover of Milestone, which had 2016 sales
of $464 million, would lead to cost savings and would be
financed by new debt.
The Milestone takeover follows a similar acquisition earlier
this month by Legrand of U.S. company Server Technology, with
Legrand having stated in May that it would seek takeover
opportunities over the course of this year.
