Oct 3 (Reuters) - Milestone Medical Inc :

* Says submitted prospectus to Polish Financial Supervisory Authority (KNF) to have all its shares admitted to trading on main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Says submitted prospectus also contains information about company’s public offering Of new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)