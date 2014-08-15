FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vietnam's Military Bank H1 net profit eases 1.5 pct y/y - statement
August 15, 2014 / 3:52 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank

* Reports Q2 results

* Q2 net profit fell 3.7 percent to 702.16 billion dong ($33.16 million)

* H1 2014 net profit edged down 1.5 percent to 1.34 trillion dong

* Total assets on June 30, 2014 rose 4.5 percent from December 2013 to 188.57 trillion dong

* Bad debt as of June 30 was 3.1 percent of the bank’s outstanding loans, up from 2.46 percent at the end of 2013 Further company coverage: ($1=21,180 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

