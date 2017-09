Feb 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank

* Reports 2014 results

* Says net profit last year rose 9.6 percent from 2013 to 533.48 billion dong ($117.4 million)

* Total assets at the end of 2014 rose 11 percent from Dec. 31, 2013 to 200.49 trillion dong Further company coverage: ($1;21,300 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jane Merriman)