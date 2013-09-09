U.S. Army picks firms for up to $7 bln in wind energy orders

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army has picked 17 companies that will be eligible to receive orders for wind energy under an umbrella contract valued at up to $7 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The companies include many large energy producers including Dominion Energy, a unit of Dominion Resources Inc ; the U.S. unit of Spain’s Acciona SA ; Duke Energy Corp ; the U.S. unit of France’s EDF Energies Nouvelles; and the U.S. unit of Spain’s Iberdrola SA.

All the companies were awarded potential “indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity” contracts that have a cumulative value of up to $7 billion, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major contracts.

It said the 17 companies were among 45 that competed for the right to bid for specific task orders for procurement of wind energy from private renewable and alternative energy production facilities, located on private land or military sites.