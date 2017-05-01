FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross says stronger growth possible
#Funds News
May 1, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross says stronger growth possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEVERLY HILLS, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannnot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.

Speaking at the Milken Institute's Global Conference, Ross said he would be extremely disappointed if the economy were growing only between 2 percent and 2.5 percent. He also said he hopes tax reform can be done this year.

"If we can undo the shackles put on by regualtions, there is no reason the economy can't do much better than it's been doing," Ross told David Rubenstein, co-chief executive officer of private equity company The Carlyle Group. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

