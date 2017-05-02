BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur
Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S.
economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is
successful in rolling back a number of regulations.
Speaking at the Milken Institute's Global Conference, Ross
said he would be "extremely disappointed" if the economy were
growing only between 2.0 percent and 2.5 percent. He also said
he hopes tax reform can be done this year.
He spoke only days after government data showed that the
U.S. economy grew only 0.7 percent in the first three months of
the year.
"If we can undo the shackles put on by regulations, there is
no reason the economy can't do much better than it's been
doing," Ross told David Rubenstein, co-chief executive officer
of private equity company The Carlyle Group.
Ross said he has known U.S. President Donald Trump for years
and was impressed with his ability ever since the two met while
negotiating the casino Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.
Now he is working for the president to negotiate better
trade deals and one of his biggest initiatives to redo the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), something Trump has
called the worst trade deal. "The whole idea had always been to
renegotiate NAFTA and that is what we will do."
The administration has just imposed new tariffs on Canadian
softwood lumber imports, Ross said because Canada was violating
trade agreements.
"Violating trade practices is what imposed the fine. We were
just the instrument that delivered the news," Ross said, adding
that "we tried very hard to negotiate a reasonable settlement
but we did not get anywhere."
The United States imported $5.7 billion worth of softwood
lumber in 2016, mainly for home building.
Asked whether he thought this move might harm homebuilders
by raising the price of new U.S. construction, Ross said price
increases were being fueled more by other factors.
Home prices were rising both because of the market's
enthusiasm for Trump and because there had not been enough
building in the past, he said. The S&P 500 has gained some 5.0
percent since Trump's inauguration.
The Trump administration last week imposed lumber tariffs of
3 to 24 percent on Canada, its second largest trading partner.
They will be collected retroactively for imports dating back 90
days.
(Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty)