BRIEF-Milkiland NV to develop restructuring plan

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Milkiland NV :

* Reports failure to meet certain obligations of loan facility agreement with a syndicate of banks

* Says obligations include amortisation schedule of loan and borrowings to EBITDA and EBITDA to interest expense ratios levels

* Says enters into negotiations with lenders to waive breaches of these obligations and to sign a loan restructuring agreement

* Reviews its position and business plans to develop restructuring plan in current economic and political environment in Ukraine