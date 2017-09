Oct 30 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :

* Operating profit in Q3 increased by 12.2 pct to 49.5 mln stg(2013: 44.1 mln stg)

* RevPAR rose by 5.5 pct in Q3 to 77.71 mln stg(2013: 73.68 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: