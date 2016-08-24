Millennium & Copthorne Hotels CEO Lee to resign

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Aloysius Lee notified the board of his impending resignation.

* Lee, who became CEO in February 2015, requested his resignation be effective Jan. 31.

* Company reported disappointing first-half performance earlier this month.

* Shares in the company closed up 2.6 percent at 429 pence on the London Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, they had fallen about a quarter since Lee's appointment. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)