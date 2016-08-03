FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
M&C Hotels reviews spending plans as Brexit heightens uncertainty
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

M&C Hotels reviews spending plans as Brexit heightens uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc said that it was reviewing its capital expenditure plans as recent terrorist activities and Britain's vote to leave the European Union had intensified uncertainty in the direction of the global economy.

Operating profit fell by 21.7 percent to 47 million pounds ($63 million) in the six months ended June 30, M&C said, adding that it was "disappointed" by its performance, particularly in its key markets of New York and Singapore.

The operator of the Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate hotels said six-month revenue per available room, a key industry measure, fell 4.2 percent to 67.91 pounds in constant currency.

"Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, we are adopting a prudent strategy ... including a review of capital expenditure, whilst taking appropriate steps to strengthen areas of operating weakness," Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7514 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.