Brexit-induced pound slide attracts tourists to M&C's London hotels

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc said that more tourists visited its London hotels thanks to the sharp decline in sterling since Britain voted to leave the European Union, but it added that the outlook for the UK economy remained uncertain.

The operator of the Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate hotels said occupancy for its eight London hotels grew 4.8 percent over the third-quarter ended Sept. 30.

However, weak trading in M&C's hotels in other major cities such as New York and Singapore weighed on third-quarter revenue per available room (RevPar), a key industry measure, which fell 1.7 percent in constant currency.

It had reported comparable RevPar fall of 4.2 percent for the first half.