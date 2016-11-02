FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brexit-induced pound slide attracts tourists to M&C's London hotels
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 2, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

Brexit-induced pound slide attracts tourists to M&C's London hotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc said that more tourists visited its London hotels thanks to the sharp decline in sterling since Britain voted to leave the European Union, but it added that the outlook for the UK economy remained uncertain.

The operator of the Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate hotels said occupancy for its eight London hotels grew 4.8 percent over the third-quarter ended Sept. 30.

However, weak trading in M&C's hotels in other major cities such as New York and Singapore weighed on third-quarter revenue per available room (RevPar), a key industry measure, which fell 1.7 percent in constant currency.

It had reported comparable RevPar fall of 4.2 percent for the first half. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
