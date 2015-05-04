FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millennium, BPI merger could only work on friendly terms - CEO
May 4, 2015 / 4:57 PM / 2 years ago

Millennium, BPI merger could only work on friendly terms - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 4 (Reuters) - Merger talks between Portugal’s two largest listed banks, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI, can only start if BPI wants them, but Millennium is ready to start such discussions on friendly terms, Millennium’s chief executive said on Monday.

“(Talks) would only start if BPI wants to,” chief executive Nuno Amado told journalists. “If it happens (an agreement) it wouldn’t be an embrace, it would be an open hand. We would only do it on friendly terms.”

Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, who is BPI’s second largest shareholder, has proposed a merger between the two banks as an alternative to a takeover bid of BPI by Spain’s Caixabank, which is still playing out. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)

