FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Poland's Millennium may miss ROE ratio in 2017- CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 4 months ago

Poland's Millennium may miss ROE ratio in 2017- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Poland's Bank Millennium, Joao Bras Jorge, said on Tuesday he expects the bank to achieve all ratios planned in its 2017 strategy, except for return on equity.

Jorge also said that the bank, a unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, would like to pay out dividend for 2017 if Polish financial regulator allows.

"We think that year after year when a sector is not paying dividends is not a good solution," he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.