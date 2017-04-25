Poland's Millennium may miss ROE ratio in 2017- CEO

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Poland's Bank Millennium, Joao Bras Jorge, said on Tuesday he expects the bank to achieve all ratios planned in its 2017 strategy, except for return on equity.

Jorge also said that the bank, a unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, would like to pay out dividend for 2017 if Polish financial regulator allows.

"We think that year after year when a sector is not paying dividends is not a good solution," he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)