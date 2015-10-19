FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Millennium Health to pay $256 mln to resolve U.S. allegations -Justice Dept.
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 19, 2015 / 7:20 PM / in 2 years

Millennium Health to pay $256 mln to resolve U.S. allegations -Justice Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Millennium Health, formerly Millennium Laboratories, has agreed to pay $256 million to resolve allegations it billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal healthcare programs for medically unnecessary testing, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Millennium, one of the largest urine drug testing laboratories in the United States, also allegedly provided free items to physicians who agreed to refer expensive lab testing business to the San Diego-based company, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.