Judge faults law firms' treatment of confidential witnesses
June 1, 2015

Judge faults law firms' treatment of confidential witnesses

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge offered a stern message to lawyers planning to rely on confidential witnesses when filing lawsuits: Tell them what you're doing in advance, and verify what you're attributing to them is correct.

In accepting the voluntary dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit against Millennial Media Inc, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer dressed down the law firms Labaton Sucharow, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Cera LLP for using material from 11 confidential witnesses without alerting the witnesses of their plans, or properly checking the accuracy of what was said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FoPZOX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
