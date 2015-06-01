Judge faults law firms' treatment of confidential witnesses

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge offered a stern message to lawyers planning to rely on confidential witnesses when filing lawsuits: Tell them what you’re doing in advance, and verify what you’re attributing to them is correct.

In accepting the voluntary dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit against Millennial Media Inc, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer dressed down the law firms Labaton Sucharow, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Cera LLP for using material from 11 confidential witnesses without alerting the witnesses of their plans, or properly checking the accuracy of what was said.

